BREAKING
Peterborough weather: yellow warning in place as thunder and rain forecast for city

The Met Office predicts thunderstorms across Peterborough, amid spells of sunshine

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 9th May 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:02 BST

A yellow weather warning is in place across the city as thunder and heavy rain showers are forecast in Peterborough.

The warning was put in place from 11am on 9 May, meaning heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel until rain eases at 10pm.

A yellow weather warning means you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities – as the weather may change or worsen.

The Met Office has called for caution after a yellow weather warning has been issued.
The Met Office has called for caution after a yellow weather warning has been issued.
The Met Office predicts that Peterborough could see thundery showers before 8pm – with lighter rain showers throughout the night.

It comes as showers will develop in western parts of the country and will become heavier throughout the day, with hail and thunder expected towards the evening, particularly in the south and west.

Flood alerts are currently in force for England and Scotland, although the Met Office says the weather should feel warm across the UK despite continued predictions of rain.

The latest forecast comes after the UK recorded its hottest temperature of the year so far on Monday (8 May) in Helens Bay, Northern Ireland. The Met Office said temperatures there hit 21.6C.

