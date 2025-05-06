Father of Peterborough teenager Jack Lloyd vows to honour his son's name with 'safe space' for youngsters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dad looks to create Jack’s Hub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The father of Peterborough teenager Jack Lloyd who died after entering a lake has vowed to honour his name by making a lasting difference in the lives of young people.

Darren Lloyd says he wants to create a safe space for teenagers where they can be themselves and do the things they enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says the hope is to create Jack’s Hub that will be a place where youngsters can come to feel supported, talk about what they’re going through, and know they’re not alone.

Sixteen-year-old Jack Lloyd of Peterborough

Darren said: “Although we have laid our beloved Jack to rest, this is not the end of his story.

“As Jack’s dad – and as a father who will always fight for what’s right – I want to honour his name by making a real, lasting difference in the lives of young people.

"I truly believe that if we can save even one child’s life by sharing Jack’s story and creating change, then his name will live on forever as something legendary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve met so many of Jack’s friends—teenagers with different backgrounds, personalities, and paths.

A tribute to Jack Lloyd (16) at the Peterborough United stadium

"I’ve seen how much they need a safe space to just be themselves, talk, and do the things they love.

"That’s why I’m now working on launching something special in his memory: Jack’s Hub.”

Darren says that Jack’s Hub would be a dedicated space for young people from all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It would be a place where they can connect, feel safe, and enjoy activities like boxing, fitness, and a chill-out zone.

A football shirt designed in memory of 16-year-old Jack Lloyd

"These were the things Jack loved most, and I know he would want others to have access to them too.”

Jack died after entering the water at Crown Lakes on April 4. His funeral took place on April 28 followed by a wake at Peterborough United where the youngster was a season ticket holder.

Darren said: “Right now, too many teenagers have nowhere to go, especially when the weather is nice or during the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not every family can afford expensive days out, and it’s not right that young people end up gathering in dangerous places like lakes or pits just to have fun.

Tributes left to teenager Jack Lloyd in Peterborough

"We should be offering them safe alternatives—like affordable outdoor swimming, or hubs like this—because life isn’t about money. It’s about memories, friendships, and support.

“While nothing can bring back my son, I’m committed to building something that honours him and helps others.

"I know this will take time, funding, and support—but I have hope that there are people out there who will stand with me in making this vision real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As much as I’m so heartbroken about losing him, I’ll promise to shine his name for a long time because that’s what dads do.”

How you can help:

Darren said that if anyone could support, share ideas, or would like to get involved in any way, to contact him at [email protected]

He said: “Thank you for helping us keep Jack’s light alive.”