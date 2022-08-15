Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a dad who was killed in a collision on the A47 have paid tribute to the much loved truck driver, saying he had ‘a heart of gold.’

Cameron Shepherd, 28, died when the truck he was driving was involved in a collision with two HGVs at Kings Cliffe at 7.15am on Wednesday (10 August).

Officers and paramedics attended, but Mr Shepherd, of Wignals Gate, Holbeach, Spalding, died at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to Cameron Shepherd

The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.

In a statement, Mr Shepherd’s family said: “Cameron, a full of life, motor enthusiast with a heart of pure gold.

“He touched so many people in all different ways. He enjoyed all aspects of life and had many interests which he shared with his friends, nothing was too much trouble.

“His world was his son and his mum along with his fiancée and all his close family and friends.

“A gentle man who always told people, I love you. A funny, happy chappie who is going to be greatly missed by so many.”

Cambridgeshire police are still appealing for witnesses in a bid to piece together the moments that led up to the collision.