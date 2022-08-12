Police name 28-year-old truck driver killed in A47 crash near Peterborough

Crash happened on Wednesday morning at Wansford

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:37 pm

Police have named a truck driver killed in a crash on the A47 near Peterborough earlier this week.

Cameron Shepherd, 28, of Wignals Gate, Holbeach, Spalding, died in the collision, which happened at Wansford at 7.15am on Wednesday morning.

Cameron was driving a truck which was involved in a collision with two other lorries. His truck was travelling westbound, after he had turned onto the A47 from the A1 at Wansford.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident

Officers and paramedics attended the collision, reported at just before 7.15am, but Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, or has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Contact police either online via their web chat service or call 101, quoting incident 115 of 10 August.

