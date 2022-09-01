Family's ‘disappointment’ after doctor accused of 'hastening death of a patient' given warning at tribunal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a man who died at Peterborough City Hospital have spoken of their disappointment after a doctor who made a decision to withdraw treatment, therefore hastening his death, was given a warning at a tribunal.

Dr Andrew Gregg decided to withdraw treatment from a man known as Patient A on January 4, 2016, which a misconduct panel said prevented him from having a realistic prospect of short-term survival.

The tribunal also heard Dr Gregg failed to adequately consult with any clinical colleagues – including Patient A’s Consultant Haematologist - regarding his decision to withdraw active treatment.

It was admitted by Dr Gregg that his decisions hastened the death of the patient.

The hearing heard that Patient A was unlikely to survive his time in intensive care, and Dr Gregg accepted that: ‘the decision to withdraw should have been preceded by a documented multidisciplinary discussion.

He added: ‘While I accept that there should have been more in-depth discussion, and it is possible that such discussion might have resulted in delaying the decision to withdraw for a short period of time, I maintain that the decision to withdraw was reasonable.’

‘Actions fell below standards’

Dr Gregg was given a warning by the tribunal panel, who said a warning was needed to have a deterrent effect.

The panel hopes it sends a message to Dr Gregg, and to the wider medical profession, that his actions fell seriously below the standards expected of a doctor and must not be repeated.

They said: “This conduct does not meet with the standards required of a doctor and amounted to misconduct.

"It risks bringing the profession into disrepute and it must not be repeated.”

The panel added: “Whilst this failing in itself is not so serious as to require any restriction on your registration, it is necessary in response to issue this formal warning.”

Hope for inquest findings

Speaking after the hearing, Patient A’s family said they were “disappointed” by the decision.

Tim Deeming from Tees Law who represented the family said: "They are incredibly disappointed by the outcome and hope that the coroner's inquest in due course will be a full, frank and fearless investigation into all of the circumstances.”

Dr Suzanne Hamilton, Acting Medical Director at North West Anglia NHS Foundation

Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “Dr Andrew Gregg no longer works for our Trust. His period of employment ended in April 2019.

“We are unable to make any further comment in light of forthcoming Coroner’s inquests.”