A Peterborough fundraising group have raised £3,400 for a cancer charity at their first event since before the pandemic.

The Eye Lovelies – a group of seven friends who have raised over £30,000 for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity over the last ten years – hosted a 1920s-themed coffee morning and evening do at Leeds Hall, in Eye, on September 30.

“The event itself was wonderful,” Gemma Rorison, a member of the Eye Lovelies, said.

The Eye Lovelies

"I think everyone had missed the atmosphere and it was a good opportunity for friends to catch-up.

“We are so lucky to get so much support.”

There was a tombola, raffle and stalls at the coffee morning, as well as a silent auction for a signed Liverpool shirt.

The evening continued the 1920s theme, with a bar and dancefloor.

“The evening party yet again saw a full house,” Gemma said. “Everyone made an effort with 1920s costumes and we danced until midnight – with the majority of heels being thrown to the side of the dance floor by the early evening.

"It was a cross between Rinaldo’s of the 1990s and a school disco atmosphere. We had a giant booze raffle where one ticket won a box of alcohol.

"It’s a great way to make extra money for Macmillan but also for us girls to let our hair down and enjoy ourselves.”