Home Instead, based in Cygnet Park, in Hampton, expects to recruit up to 15 care professionals following the expansion of its offices.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara was invited to officially open the new offices of Home Instead which provides its services in The Deepings, Oundle as well as Peterborough and which currently employs more than 70 staff.

During the visit, Mr Vara met directors, Philip Kennedy and Amy Kennedy and was shown around the offices and took the opportunity to chat to staff.

Philip and Amy Kennedy holding the ribbon as Shailesh Vara MP cuts it alongside members of staff.

Mr Vara said: “I was privileged to open their previous Peterborough office and it is lovely to see how the company has grown over the years, providing a vital service to the locally community. It is important that older people in the community have the choice of staying in their own homes and receiving the care and support they need, which Home Instead provides.”

Mr Kennedy said “We were delighted Mr Vara could officially open our new office space. The last two years plus has been extremely challenging for everybody.