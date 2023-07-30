Retail group Frasers is poised to move into the former John Lewis store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The group, which was previously Sports Direct International, is expected to bring its multi-brand store concept to the Queensgate, which has struggled to find an occupier for the former John Lewis space since the department chain’s shock closure in 2021.

The arrival of Frasers, which will occupy much of the space across four floors used by John Lewis, is expected to create a ‘significant’ number of jobs for Peterborough.

It is thought the staff numbers could reach 200 – although John Lewis had employed 318 people.

Frasers has just secured approval from Peterborough City Council to fit out the former John Lewis store in a move that could take up to 12 weeks, which would mean an October opening – in good time for the Christmas rush.

The new-look shop is likely to feature Frasers own beauty department, as well as womenswear sections, menswear, children’s clothing and footwear sections.

Department store chain John Lewis was the anchor tenant for Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre since opening in 1982.

There will be plenty of space for Frasers’ luxury department store chain Flannels as well as for its Sports Direct business, which provides a range of well-known sportswear brands like Nike and Puma. This might see its Sports Direct store in Long Causeway, Peterborough, move to Queensgate.

Frasers is also likely to feature the gaming arena Game Belong, which is particularly aimed at youngsters, with other brands including Game, Jack Wills and Evans Cycles.

Last week, Frasers posted a 15 per cent rise in sales to £5.6 billion for the 53 weeks to April 30. Its profit before tax rose 40 per cent to £478 million.

The company forecasts that its profits will rise between five per cent and 15 per cent to £550 million in this financial year.

