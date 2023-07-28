A request to ‘fit out’ the former John Lewis store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The application submitted under building control regulations was recorded by the council on July 26 and a decision is still ‘pending consideration’.

It described the works to be carried out as a ‘shop unit fit out’ for John Lewis Plc, Queensgate Shopping Centre, Westgate, Peterborough.

There are no other details for the property submitted with the application which also lists Rajesh Patel as the agent.

A spokesman for the Queensgate centre refused to comment on the application.

It is the first recorded change for the former John Lewis store since the department chain’s closure in March 2021 with the loss of 318 jobs. Since then space across four storeys occupied by John Lewis, which had been the Queensgate’s anchor tenant since its opening in 1982, has been kept behind hoardings.

The last time an application was made for approval to carry out works to the store was January 2020 for work to install a steel fire escape door and steps to pavement.

Just five years ago, the department chain’s bosses agreed to relinquish 70,000 square feet of unused space to allow for a £60 million cinema-led extension to the centre, which was also to have included a raft of retail units and restaurants creating about 200 jobs.