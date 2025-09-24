Exclusive: Peterborough's unfinished Hilton Garden Inn is set to be sold as fears grow of soaring costs

Peterborough’s partly-built £30 million Hilton Garden Inn is set to be sold as city councillors seek to cut ties with the project as fears grow that costs will soar.

Peterborough City Council chiefs are expected to order the sale of the nine-storey building, which has been on its books for eight years, to any buyer that will ensure the best value return for the cash-strapped local authority.

The decision is to be made by the council’s ruling cabinet on October 2 when councillors are expected to agree to instruct administrators Teneo to sell the unfinished building at Fletton Quays.

The sale will mean there is no guarantee the building, which sits on the banks of the River Nene with views of the Cathedral, will be sold for use as a hotel but council officers say they expect a lot of interest from companies keen to operate it as a premium hotel.

The partly completed Hilton Garden Inn, at Fletton Quays in Peterborough

And a spokesperson for Hilton Hotels has said recently that the company is still keen to be involved with the project.

The council has not revealed the likely sale price for the 168-bedroom building.

While the council does not own the building it is the primary secured creditor having lent the developer £15 million in 2017 to kickstart construction work.

At the time the hotel was expected to be completed by 2019.

The council says no monies have ever been received from the developer.

A council spokesperson said: “As the council is the primary secured creditor to the company that is in administration (Fletton Quays Hotel Ltd), the recommendation to Cabinet will be to direct the administrators, Teneo, to market and sell the Hilton Hotel site and to commit them to ensuring that any sale of the site achieves best value.

"The recommendations are a result of the latest independent advice the council has received and investigations that have been carried out, including the estimated costs for completion, the financial risks for the council in completing the hotel, and the specialist skillsets that would be required to develop and maximise such a specialist asset holding.”

Members of the Cabinet will be told that a recent feasibility study by Willmott Dixon estimates significant costs to complete the building would bring a high level of financial risk for the council, in an area where it does not have specialist expertise and when the Council’s priorities lie elsewhere.

Completing the hotel would also mean significant additional borrowing for the council, which raises its debt level further and would involve repayments plus interest on the additional borrowing.

It is estimated that repairs to the unfinished building, where water leaks into the south-east corner and there is significant pigeon infestation, will amount to £1,311,000.

This would include required adjustments to the building before works and pest clearance - £140,000, potential asset protection costs - £928,000, required surveys - £243,000,

The cost to the council of taking the developer into administration currently stands at £1.8 million.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “The Hilton Hotel project is one of a number of complex issues that were the making of previous administrations which we have been working hard to seek to address.

"We know that this is a project that people feel passionately about because of the amount of money that was originally loaned by the council to this company, however, what is important now is that we look to the future.

“When interest from a potential buyer fell through at the start of the year, we asked for a thorough investigation to be carried out to determine next steps, evaluating all the options available.

"What became clear is that we would need to approve significant additional borrowing and accept a high level of risk if we opted to build and operate the hotel.

"It is also clear that the council does not have the skills and expertise in house to manage the operation of such a specialised asset.

“There is significant interest in the site, which is reflected in the extensive number of approaches that have and continue to be made directly to the council, so we hope Teneo move forward as quickly as possible.

“It remains our priority to achieve the best possible outcome for residents.”

The council took the hotel developer, Fletton Quays Hotel Ltd, into administration on October 17, 2023 after it became apparent that no work had been done for some months..

The development of the hotel, which had originally been expected to be completed in 2019, was significantly delayed due to a slowdown in the construction industry during and following Covid and Brexit.