Ex-professional footballer to join Peterborough charity match at Posh stadium

A Cambridgeshire firm is combining free-kicks with fundraising at a charity football match set for Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.

Labour-Tech Recruitment is bringing together staff, supporters and an ex-professional footballer for the match on Saturday, May 3.

The aim is to raise around £7,000 for East of England charity Ormiston Families.

Kurtis Mpundu, Director at Labour-Tech.

The charity helps children and families in areas including mental health, and the death or imprisonment of a loved one, with thousands of people in Cambridgeshire benefiting from its work.

Kurtis Mpundu, Director at Labour-Tech, based in Ely, said: “This match is more than just football. It’s about coming together as a community to make a meaningful impact.

“Every ticket sold and every donation helps support young people who are facing real challenges.

“We want to create an unforgettable experience while raising as much as possible.”

Supporters will be able to buy raffle tickets at the game, with a host of exciting prizes up for grabs.

Ex-professional footballer Clovis Kamdjo, who made almost 300 appearances for teams including Barnet FC and Forest Green Rovers, will be playing in the game.

Anya Bauly, Supporter Engagement & Marketing Officer at Ormiston Families, said: “We're so grateful to Labour-Tech for hosting such an incredible fundraising event for us. It's going to be a great day and perfectly demonstrates what we do at Ormiston Families - bring communities together.

“We support children and families whose struggles often go unnoticed, so bringing our name to a 15,000-seater stadium is a fantastic way to shine a light on those otherwise overlooked.”

Kick off is at 6pm on Saturday, May 3, with tickets costing £5. To buy tickets, click here.

Businesses can donate raffle prizes for this event by contacting Kurtis at [email protected]. Donations can also be made to Labour-Tech’s JustGiving page.