Entries open for new awards to celebrate businesses making significant impact on Peterborough community.
Nominations are being sought to a new business awards to celebrate employers giving disadvantaged people a second chance.
There are 13 categories to choose from in the Peterborough Community Business Awards, which was launched at a special event at the Delta Hotel in Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.
Organiser Gez Chetal said: “It was a very successful launch with some great people there. These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.
"With a special focus on working with individuals in the ex-offenders area, the awards seek to bring people together to provide everyone with a second chance in our communities.”
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “Too often we don’t recognise those people who take a chance who take a risk and set up their own small business.
"These entrepreneurs and these small businesses are the very backbone of our economy and employ millions and millions of people and in Peterborough we have plenty of small businesses.
"We have plenty of plucky entrepreneurs and quite often those people go the extra mile and offer services for free and do something unexpected.
"So I am 100 per cent behind Gez Chetal and his idea and concept of a small business community awards in Peterborough. I am going to give it my 100 per cent my backing and I hope it’s a roaring success.”
To make a nomination visit https://thecommunitybusinessawards.com/nominate/