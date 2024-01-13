Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Nominations are being sought to a new business awards to celebrate employers giving disadvantaged people a second chance.

There are 13 categories to choose from in the Peterborough Community Business Awards, which was launched at a special event at the Delta Hotel in Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood. ​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Gez Chetal said: “It was a very successful launch with some great people there. These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.

Launch of the Peterborough Community Business Awards at the Delta Hotel, in Peterborough.

"With a special focus on working with individuals in the ex-offenders area, the awards seek to bring people together to provide everyone with a second chance in our communities.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “Too often we don’t recognise those people who take a chance who take a risk and set up their own small business.

"These entrepreneurs and these small businesses are the very backbone of our economy and employ millions and millions of people and in Peterborough we have plenty of small businesses.

Launch of the Peterborough Community Business Awards at the Delta Hotel, in Peterborough. Guests are pictured with organiser Gez Chetal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have plenty of plucky entrepreneurs and quite often those people go the extra mile and offer services for free and do something unexpected.

"So I am 100 per cent behind Gez Chetal and his idea and concept of a small business community awards in Peterborough. I am going to give it my 100 per cent my backing and I hope it’s a roaring success.”