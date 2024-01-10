New Peterborough Community Business Awards will celebrate employers working with ex-offenders
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new celebration of businesses focused on giving people a second chance is to be launched in Peterborough.
The Peterborough Community Business Awards (PCBA) seeks to spotlight those exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.
There is a special focus on businesses working with ex-offenders with the PCBA seeking to bring people together to provide everyone with a second chance.
It is the first time the awards have been held in Peterborough.
The launch is to take place at the Delta Hotel at Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, tonight (January 11) at 6pm.
Organiser Gez Chetal, who for eight years has run Prismstart, which creates career opportunities for ex-offenders, the homeless and the vulnerable, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey.
"This launch event marks the beginning of a platform where we can celebrate those who make a significant impact in our community and create a space for collaboration and support.
He said: “Businesses can discover how they can play a pivotal role in the success of the 2024 awards while enjoying an evening of celebration and networking.
“We would also like to express sincere gratitude to Peterborough City Council for their invaluable support in making these awards possible.
“The council's commitment to fostering a thriving business community is commendable, and the PCBA is honoured to have them as partners in this venture.
Mr Chetal said he has run a similar awards event in Norfolk for six years and now has more than 100 businesses on board.