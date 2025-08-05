End of an era as demolition work finishes at Peterborough Regional Pool

The pool, which was built in 1976, has seen countless youngsters and families learning to swim and enjoying days out over the years.

But in April, the bulldozers moved in to start the sad process of knocking the building down.

The decision was made by the city council after asbestos and Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was discovered in the building, with the authority saying it would cost too much to put right.

The demolition has now been completed, leaving an empty space where the facility used to stand.

The Regional Pool public car park – which has been shut since March – has now re-opened, following the end of the works.

The future of public swimming in Peterborough is still up in the air.

Plans were revealed last week to install a motorised cover at Peterborough Lido, in a bid to extend the Lido season – this year, the Lido will close for the year in September, leaving no public swimming pools in the city. You can read more at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/people/friends-of-peterborough-lido-expect-covers-plan-to-save-historic-venue-for-generations-to-come-5256562 and https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/people/new-ps90000-plan-to-put-covers-over-peterborough-lidos-pools-to-safeguard-venues-future-as-swimmer-numbers-this-season-hits-26000-5251715

Politicians from various parties have spoken of plans on how to build a new public pool for the city – but as of yet, no official plans have been published.

Here we look back at how the demolition has progressed over the spring and summer – with help from drone pilot Jim Mack

