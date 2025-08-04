Friends of Peterborough Lido expect covers plan to save historic venue for 'generations to come'

Hopes have been voiced a £90,000 plan to cover Peterborough Lido’s swimming pools will save the venue from closure for many years to come.

The upbeat message comes from The Friends of Peterborough Lido who have welcomed new proposals from Peterborough City Council to put motorised retractable covers across the main pool and learners’ pool at the 89-year-old Lido.

The £400,000-a-year to run Lido had faced being ‘mothballed’ by the cash-strapped council but public anger at the suggestion prompted the local authority to look at alternative measures.

A spokesperson for The Friends of Peterborough Lido said: “Welcome any plans that will enable the Lido to open for longer each year and for future generations.

The Friends of Peterborough Lido hope plans for swimming pool covers will help save the Lido for 'generations to come'

"We know that Lidos across the country already have retractable roll covers to help retain the temperature of the water and reduce the cost of heating.

"So news that these are now being considered for Peterborough Lido is a real breakthrough.

"We are heading towards the Lido's 90th anniversary next year and as part of that it would be great to be able to extend the season.”

In a message posted to The Friends of Peterborough Lido’s Facebook site, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes states: “I would really like to thank everyone who has rallied round the Lido.

"I don’t think anyone would dare suggest running it down again.

"And with its 90th anniversary next year, we can work together to improve it further.”

Plans for the £90,000 motorised covers for the pools at the Grade II listed Lido in Bishop’s Road were revealed late last week.

The council is seeking listed building approval for the covers which would be installed during the closed season.

The Lido is currently open from the end of May to the beginning of September each year.

It is hoped use of the covers, which will help the water retain its heat and reduce running costs, will allow the Lido to stay open for longer, which it is hoped will increase the number of swimmers.

A combination of lower costs and higher income is expected to reduce the financial impact on the council.

Eight months ago the council warned it was considering ‘mothballing’ the Lido in a bid to save its £400,000 running costs as it sought ways to close a £23 million gap in its 2025/26 budget.

The move triggered an angry outburst from many people which in turn prompted council leader Councillor Dennis Jones to issue a ‘use it or lose it plea to residents.

Numbers just released by the council show that there have been 26,000 visitors to the Lido this season so far – up on 15,000 for the same time last year.