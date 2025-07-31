New £90,000 plan to put covers over Peterborough Lido's pools to safeguard venue's future as swimmer numbers this season hits 26,000

A new £90,000 plan has been unveiled to place covers across Peterborough’s open air Lido swimming pools in a move to cut costs and safeguard the venue’s future.

Motorised retractable covers could be fitted over the Grade II listed Lido’s main 50 yard pool and its smaller learners’ pool under new plans drawn up by Peterborough City Council that it is hoped will see running costs cut.

The 89-year-old Lido, in Bishop’s Road, faces tough financial challenges with annual operating costs coming in at about £400,000.

Just eight months ago, council chiefs had warned Lido could be ‘mothballed’ as the local authority desperately sought ways to close a £23 million gap in its 2025/26 budget.

It is hoped the covers will both enable the Lido to extend its open season, which currently extends from the end of May to the beginning of September, attract more users and reduce heating costs.

The plans have been revealed shortly after the public was urged by council chiefs to 'use it or lose it’ and new figures show that people might have heeded that call with 26,000 visitors to the Lido this season so far – surpassing last year’s numbers.

A council spokesperson said: “The Lido is doing well this year with 26,000 visits so far this summer while for the same time, end of May to the end of July, we had 15,000 visits last year – so that is a huge increase this year.

"With the recent dip in temperatures and rainy days, visitor numbers have dropped off, as is the nature of an outdoor facility - a lack of sun consistently drops usage and visits.

"We do need people to use and enjoy the facility, even if the weather isn't favourable.”

The council is seeking listed building consent for the covers, which are estimated to cost about £90,000 to install.

Subject to planning approval being secured, the covers would take one week to install and would be installed out of season so not to close the facility when operational

The spokesperson said: “The covers will make year on year energy savings which will support the sustainability of the Lido moving forward.”

A heritage statement submitted with the plans states: “Implementing a retractable cover would enhance energy efficiency by retaining heat, potentially extending the swimming season and increasing revenue, thereby contributing to the Lido's financial sustainability.

It adds: “The proposed retractable pool cover is a carefully considered intervention that seeks to balance the preservation of Peterborough Lido's historic character with the practical needs of modern operation and environmental responsibility.

"By ensuring that the design is reversible and sympathetic to the existing architecture, the project aims to uphold the Lido's heritage significance while securing its future as a valued community resource.

It adds that ‘careful consideration’ was required ‘to ensure that the covers' materials and mechanisms are sympathetic to the existing aesthetic and do not detract from the building's historic ambiance’.

Councillor Angus Ellis, the council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “This is a listed building consent application to install pool covers to the main pool and teaching pool.

"These are to support the energy costs to make the Lido more sustainable moving forward.

"This is a positive step and one the friends of the Lido and councillors have supported. "

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The Lido is one of our best features as a city and we need to do more to secure it for the future.

"The new cover is a long overdue move that will help manage costs and keep the heat in overnight.

"As the Lido approaches its 90th anniversary next year we need to do more, working with residents and the Friends of the Lido, to make a fuss of it and extend its season further.

"Other Lidos around the country do much more, such as cold water swimming in off-months and making better use of a range of leisure events.

He added: "Over 2,500 people got behind the petition to save the Lido earlier this year.

"We know it is loved and people care for it. We now need to give it the investment it needs.

"We know money is tight so losing heat out of the pool overnight and when it is not in use is just a waste.”

How will the new mechanism work:

The plans involve the installation of mechanical pool covers to the main and training pool, each installed at opposite corners along the short edge of the pool.

The teaching pool will be provided with one large single cover.

The covers will be supported by a commercial stanchion motorised reel system. The system will be positioned a minimum of two metres from the pool edge, within the existing rail structure around the pool.

Stainless steel support structures will be installed into the ground.