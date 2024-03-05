Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A beauty products maker in Peterborough is celebrating after securing national recognition.​

The family owned Hera Beauty, based in Coningsby Road, Bretton, and which has about 50 staff, has just received the Investors in the Environment (iiE) accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning beauty manufacturer has gained Bronze level environmental certification - with a score of 78 per cent - in recognition of its dedication to improving sustainability.

Production at Hera Beauty in Peterborough with managing director Andrew Kennedy, inset.

Hera Beauty was awarded the accolade after demonstrating commitment to iiE’s recognised environmental standard.

Accredited organisations must provide comprehensive evidence that they have met sustainability criteria, set targets to reduce their carbon footprint, and improved their eco performance over a sustained period.

Andrew Kennedy, managing director, said: “Sustainability has always been at the heart of who we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a multitude of reasons why caring for the environment matters.

“But, to put it simply, we want to create a positive legacy for future generations.

“As a beauty manufacturer, our day-to-day operations inevitably have a potential impact on the environment.

“However, we’re determined to reduce that impact and we take our responsibility to people and the planet very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We value being independently audited to demonstrate transparency and to help us deliver continuous improvement.

He added: “We’d love to reach Silver accreditation next and we want to keep building on what we’ve managed to accomplish so far.”

It has installed motion sensor lighting and strip curtains on shutter doors to prevent heat loss and records electricity, gas and water usage.

It shreds inbound cardboard to reuse in the packing of products, switching to a paperless invoice system to save 6,000 sheets per annum, and reducing plastic wrapping by 35 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also virtual meetings to minimise unnecessary travel, through to bigger events such as a recent team litter pick where 10 bags of rubbish were collected in Peterborough.

Two years ago the company it was creating jobs after securing a £120,000 funding boost from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority towards the cost of new production machinery.