Beauty products maker Hera to create jobs in Peterborough after £120,000 boost

Hera Beauty Offices at Coningsby Road, North Bretton. EMN-220222-152858009

Hera Beauty, based in Coningsby Road, Bretton, which has 43 staff, is planning to recruit a further eight people after being awarded the capital grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The money, from the authority’s business support service, Growth Works, will be invested in new machinery for filling, labelling and capping, wrapping plus a new a palette truck. The investment will enable Hera Beauty to continue to take on more customers and propel it to its target of 30 per cent growth. Managing director, Andrew Kennedy, said: “We are really excited to continue our growth andcreate jobs in Peterborough. There is continued demand in the independent skincare brand sector, especially for natural skincare. We have recently expanded our factory and this grant will enable us to purchase new production line machinery to take on more customers and process larger orders.

“We are delighted Growth Works are able to support our ambitious growth plans.”

Austen Adams, chairman of the Combined Authority’s Business Board, said: “Hera Beauty is a growing business but needed support to take its operations to the next level.

“The grant will unlock that potential, stimulating growth in the local economy and creating jobs for local people, which is exactly what the Business Board is here to support.

He added: “The Business Board is focused in 2022 on helping the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough economy rebound from Covid-19.This investment is a good example of how our Growth Works service is playing a key role in that aim. Hera Beauty is a natural skincare manufacturer and is an exciting, fast-growing, local business who are delighted to receive this grant to invest in their future growth, the growth of their people, products and services.”

Growth Works is a strategic economic growth programme launched by the Combined Authority’s Business Board to support businesses to accelerate and sustain their growth. For all the latest business news visit: www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk