Easter eggs that were set to be given on the Easter trail at Ferry Meadows during the school holidays are set to be donated to local charities and children’s centres.

The fun was forced to end three days early last week when the trail was damaged beyond repair by vandals overnight.

Easter eggs the Nene Park Trust plans to give away to local children.

On social media, a spokesperson for the Nene Park Trust said: “Our Easter Adventure Trail has been completely vandalised over night. The trail, activities and games are destroyed beyond repair, so sadly the last 3 days will now be cancelled.

“This senseless act not only disappoints our visitors and their families, but also results in a big loss of income to our charitable trust

“Despite this setback, we hope you'll still come down over the weekend and enjoy all the other activities we have planned.”

The trust has now said that it is on a mission to “spread smiles by donating them to local children's centres or charities.”