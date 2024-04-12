Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been anger after vandals destroyed an Easter trail designed to bring joy to children at a popular Peterborough park over the school holidays.

The Nene Park Trust said their trail at Ferry Meadows had been damaged beyond repair last night, forcing the trust to end the fun activity three days early.

On social media, a spokesperson for the trust said: “Our Easter Adventure Trail has been completely vandalised over night. The trail, activities and games are destroyed beyond repair, so sadly the last 3 days will now be cancelled.

“This senseless act not only disappoints our visitors and their families, but also results in a big loss of income to our charitable trust