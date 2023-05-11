Bosses of the East of England Showground are exploring the potential for extra storage uses at the 165 acre venue.

Operator AEPG has instructed commercial agents Tydus Peterborough, of Priestgate, to market several plots at the Showground for commercial storage uses.

The move comes after AEPG agreed a deal with logistics firm DHL to operate a car storage and distribution centre at the Showground.

This image shows the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

The operation is the subject of a retrospective planning application submitted to Peterborough City Council for a five year change of use of the venue.

It has angered residents who object to the change of use which has seen up to eight car transporters a day using the residential Dunblane Drive to access the Showground.

But Pamela Newbould, head of events at the Showground, said: “Currently we are in the very early stages of exploring some interim options, and at this stage are just trying to establish for ourselves what interest would be.

“There’s no anticipation of anything requiring planning, however if this was to change this would be communicated and sought as required.

Councillor Julie Stevenson.

She added: “This would be to go alongside DHL.

"But at this stage we don’t know what interest will be like or the types of thing that might come forward.”

The Tydus Peterborough website shows there are five areas ranging from 0.5 acres to 12.42 acres for open storage with leases of three to five years.

Independent Councillor Julie Stevenson, one of the area’s representatives on the council, said: "While it's up to AEPG and EoEAS to decide what to do with their own land, residents would appreciate a heads up so they don't stumble across the information by chance.

