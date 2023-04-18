About 100 residents turned out to a public meeting to voice concerns about the use of residential streets as an access for car transporters to the East of England Showground.

Many of the worries were expressed by residents living in and around Dunblane Drive, which is being used as the main entrance and exit to a newly created car storage and distribution depot at the Showground and operated by logistics giant DHL.

Their concerns focused on the traffic dangers and congestion caused by the transporters delivering about 80 vehicles a day to the site.

About 100 residents attended a public meeting at the East of England Showground in Peterborough to voice road safety fears.

By the end of the three-hour meeting on (April 17) many residents were left disappointed by the response of the Showground operator AEPG (Asset Earning Power Group) to their concerns.

Afterwards, residents Howard and Gwynneth Dunn said: “We think the main thing to come out of the meeting is that AEPG now understands the strength of our feelings about these issues.

"And both sides understand the strength of the other’s opposing position.

"But their overall attitude suggests they will just push on with this regardless and they are not interested in residents’ feelings.

"Our concerns have not been addressed – and in fact the transporters were on the road again this morning.”

Independent Councillor Julie Stevenson, one of the area’s representatives on Peterborough City Council, said: “Very unfortunately, this well-attended meeting failed to meet any of its aims.

"Residents were hoping that AEPG would address their immediate concerns about traffic chaos on the residential estate caused by the current use of the showground space by DHL, but this item was very low down the long agenda.

"As a result, residents very understandably demanded the issue be addressed immediately, and the meeting agenda was soon abandoned and the audience allowed to chip in whenever they wanted.

One of the car transporters in Dunblane Drive as it makes its way to the East of England Showground.

"This meant the meeting lacked structure and there were no useful outcomes at all.

She added: “Residents felt they weren't listened to and some left before the end of the meeting out of frustration.

"As a result, we learned very little about what is happening and the concerns that residents have about DHL were acknowledged but not addressed.”

AEPG has submitted a retrospective planning application to the council to continue using part of the Showground as a temporary car storage and distribution centre that will create 140 jobs.

They say there will be four transporters arriving at the Showground each day.

The depot is a temporary use because AEPG has also submitted an outline planning application for a £50 million leisure village and 1,500 homes on the Showground.

Cllr Stevenson said: “I fear that residents will be less interested in giving up their time for future meetings given how poorly this one was managed.

"At one point AEPG asked residents not to discuss matters on social media, which shows a lack of understanding of the world we now live in.

"As a local councillor, I'll continue to do what I can to support our residents through this process but I share their frustration and understand their growing cynicism over the much talked about 'collaborative process'. "