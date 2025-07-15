Drug dealer in Peterborough jailed for more than two years after incriminating messages were found on his mobile.

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than two years after incriminating messages were found on his mobile.

James Clarke (28) had tried to hide the pink mobile phone in sock but it fell out while he was being searched by police.

Clarke had been at a property in The Dell, Woodston, Peterborough, on March 9, 2023 when police officers conducted a warrant to raid the house.

Inside the house, officers discovered two bags of cannabis and Clarke was arrested.

When he was being searched at the custody suite at Thorpe Wood Police Station a pink mobile phone fell out of his sock.

Analysis of the phone revealed messages linked to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Clarke, of White House Court, Norwich, admitted possession of cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

On Thursday 3 July at Norwich Crown Court he was jailed for 27 months.

DC Chris Herring said: “Substances like crack cocaine and heroin ruin lives.

"They trap people in addiction and the dealing associated with them can cause misery for communities.

He said: “We’re working hard to tackle the issue and bring drug dealers before the courts as we aim to make our neighbourhoods even safer.”