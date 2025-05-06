Drug dealer from Peterborough jailed for four years after admitting 15 offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dealer was spotted by Neighbourhood officers

A drug dealer from Peterborough has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting 15 different offences.

Anthony Smith (41) was driving a white Mercedes C220 on February 24 when Neighbourhood Support Team officers spotted what they suspected to be a drug deal taking place from the car in Henry Street, Millfield, Peterborough.

The officers, who were in a marked police car, illuminated the blue lights and pulled up alongside the Mercedes, indicating for Smith to pull over.

Anthony Smith of Peterborough

However, he made off, driving dangerously through Eastfield Road and Padholme Road before abandoning the car which was then seized by police and found to have a mobile phone, knuckleduster and a small amount of cannabis inside.

Four days later, Smith was seen in Hartwell Way, Westwood, Peterborough, but officers lost sight of him.

On March 4, the same officers spotted Smith driving a Volkswagen Passat near to his home in Myrtle Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, and again he drove off at speed.

He was stopped and arrested in nearby Welland Road for multiple offences, including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and being in possession of a weapon in a public place.

A search of the Passat uncovered a tobacco pouch containing 25 wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine and analysis of his mobile phone revealed messages indicating his involvement in drug dealing.

Smith appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on April 25, where he was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to forfeit the Mercedes and the knuckleduster, after admitting 15 offences – three counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, three counts of driving without insurance, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon (knuckleduster), possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

In March, Smith had also been jailed for eight months and banned from driving until July 2033 in relation to separate driving and drugs offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Constable Igor Simonov, who investigated, said: “The Neighbourhood Support Team were relentless in their efforts to find Smith, suspecting he was involved with dealing drugs across the city and known to be disqualified from driving.

“Smith’s luck eventually ran out and now he is spending the next few years in prison and faces a significant driving ban.”