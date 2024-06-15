Driver shortage causes issues at Peterborough Household Recycling Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver shortage has led to issues with waste being collected at the Peterborough Household Recycling Centre.
The centre is currently not able to accept any soil or hardcore, as a lack of drivers has meant skips have not been able to be transported away from the Fengate site.
It is hoped the issues will be resolved soon.
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The issues we have been encountering in recent weeks are due to an unforeseen driver shortage. This has meant we have been unable to transport skips from the site to their respective off site treatment/processing locations. This has resulted in a build up of material, and the site not being able to accept hardcore and soil. We hope to see this resolved quickly so people can continue to deposit these items at the Household Recycling Centre.”