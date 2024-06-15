Driver shortage causes issues at Peterborough Household Recycling Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Problems moving skips away from site results in ‘build up of material’

A driver shortage has led to issues with waste being collected at the Peterborough Household Recycling Centre.

The centre is currently not able to accept any soil or hardcore, as a lack of drivers has meant skips have not been able to be transported away from the Fengate site.

It is hoped the issues will be resolved soon.

A driver shortage has led to problems at the centre in Fengate