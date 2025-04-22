Dr Who: Giant 50ft scarf arrives at Peterborough Museum ahead of Adventures in Time and Space exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Huge Dr Who exhibition opens at Museum on Saturday, May 3

As the Doctor prepares to arrive in Peterborough for a huge celebration of Whovian, a team of talented knitters have been working to create a stunning new exhibit for the exhibition.

The group of ladies from (coincidentally named) SCARF have used their skills to create a 50ft long scarf in anticipation of the forthcoming Adventures in Time & Space – an unofficial Doctor Who exhibition.

The exhibition opens at Peterborough Museum on Saturday 3 May, so the museum’s resident knitting group have embraced the Time Lord spirit and with a click of a sonic knitting needle have produced a 50ft replica of the iconic Doctor Who scarf.

Tina Edwin, Ann Seaden, Doreen Davey, Nora Baker, Maureen Webb, Chris Leaves, Linda Smith, Pauline Tate with the giant scarf

The original scarf which was worn by the fourth Doctor, played by actor Tom Baker, reportedly measured eighteen foot, so this woolly masterpiece is almost three times as long.

Sitting down for a cup of coffee and a chat with some of SCARF’s members, they shared how the group started around 35 years ago, when founder member Chris Leaves relocated to Peterborough and taught some of the new friends she met to knit.

The group whose name stands for, Sociable Coffee And Reliable Friends has evolved over the years and now meet once a week in Peterborough Museum’s Squires Café for a catch-up, coffee and creation.

As well as forming a great friendship group and support network, the members (about 14 in total) raise money for The Children’s Society by selling their beautiful hand-made items. They never stop knitting and have two official sales events a year, along with coffee mornings and other fund-raising activities.

Posing for a photo, the friends shared how they planned for the scarf to be long enough to wrap around the museum’s stunning staircase; “It took about six weeks to knit the scarf and we are really pleased to have gifted it to the museum to support the exhibition. Once, the exhibition comes to an end in November, we are going to turn the scarf into shorter versions and along with the museum will be donating them to a local homeless charity in Peterborough.”

The scarf will be on display from Saturday 3rd May. Tickets for Adventures in Time & Space – an unofficial Doctor Who exhibition, are on sale now https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/adventures-in-time-space

SCARF meet at Peterborough Museum every week, if any knitters or sewers would like to get involved, pop along on a Tuesday morning to find out more.