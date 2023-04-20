Geoff Norris was thrilled to discover he had been invited to attend the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

However, the supermarket delivery driver’s joy soon spread to panic when he realised the historic event clashed with another once-in-a-lifetime occasion: his son’s wedding in Greece - where he has the prime role of best man.

Geoff, from Wisbech, said he felt “very, very proud and very, very honoured” when the invitation from the Cabinet Office arrived.

ASDA delivery driver Geoff Norris faced the ultimate Royal dilemma

He received the invite to the prestigious event after being awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2020.

The unselfish home shopping delivery driver received his gong for the extraordinary effort he and his team put in to ensure vulnerable and elderly people continued to receive food and essentials during the pandemic.

“I obviously accepted straight away,” he said, “but the panic set in as soon as I realised I was going to be out of the country.”

This is when the mother of all quandaries hit him: “I had to be at both occasions,” Geoff explained: “I couldn’t miss this opportunity to be at the coronation of King Charles III and I certainly couldn’t miss my son’s wedding.”

Geoff initially contacted travel operator TUI to see if he would be able to fly back to the UK from Greece in time to make the coronation.

"The TUI website said it was going to cost £1,000 to make any changes,” he said. "But I phoned and explained my situation, which they treated as ‘exceptional circumstances’. I have to say, their staff went above and beyond to try and help, but unfortunately the scenarios offered didn’t quite accommodate what I needed.”

But all was not lost.

“So, a friend’s son, Jason Duke – who is a British Airways pilot – sorted flights that work perfectly, out of his own pocket,” Geoff explained. “I can now be at both events, which means the world to me.”

Geoff added: “I want to publicly thank everyone, and the companies involved, for all their help, kindness and generosity.

“It is going to be an honour to represent my colleagues, customers and the community at such a memorable occasion.”

