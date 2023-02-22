The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6 (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Grants of up to £10,000 have been made available by the National Lottery Community Fund to support communities to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

National Lottery Awards for All funding is available for events across the weekend on May 6-8 and can range from £300 up to £10,000.

The body has said that it expects activities to be small scale and driven by the community.

Projects could be a one-off event or activity taking place around the weekend of 6 May, such as:- Cultural festivals or activities to promote community cohesion and build connections across your community- Community events or activities engaging people from different generations and cultures to get to know one another and share experiences- Improving local spaces to provide a space for the community to connect to nature- Events or activities driven by the community to reduce isolation and help people to socialise again, for example a street party or community cooking event