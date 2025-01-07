Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Programme to be presented by Professor Alice Roberts, and will be broadcast at 8pm on BBC2

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archaeologists discovering one of the most unusual burial finds in the last year will be featured in the new series of BBC’s Digging for Britain.

The television series focuses on archaeological finds over the last year and begins its twelfth series tonight (Tuesday, January 7) with a look at a Roman stone coffin found under the A47 at Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to be broadcast at 8pm on BBC2, and presented by Professor Alice Roberts, the series opener features the story of an enormous hand carved stone coffin that had laid undisturbed since its burial in Roman times over 1,500 years ago.

The coffin weighs as much as a polar bear, and will feature on the show presented by Prof Alice Roberts (inset)

A team of archaeologists from Headland Archaeology set to work on safely removing the artefact, weighing in at a whopping 750kg - comparable to an adult male polar bear. The discovery of a small Roman roadside cemetery was made during National Highways’ work to upgrade a section of road from single to dual carriageway. What was once a Roman road now forms part of the A47 between Wansford and Sutton near Peterborough.

Chris Griffin, Programme Leader for National Highways in the east region, said: “While our main focus has been on building a road to improve journeys for road users, it’s been extremely satisfying to play a part in uncovering such an usual archaeological find. The coffin was found at what was once a Roman road linking ancient Britain during our work to upgrade a section of the A47 in Cambridgeshire to dual carriageway.

“At National Highways we take great care in recording and safeguarding the country’s heritage that is uncovered by our works. Archaeology belongs to the communities we serve and by working alongside Headland Archaeology we are delighted to be able to conserve and protect this incredible find for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Manager David Harrison from Headland Archaeology said: “The coffin is a fascinating discovery which is quite unique to this region. Its careful excavation and recording, both in the field and the laboratory, allows us to continue to learn how our Roman ancestors lived and died.”

Further buried treasures unearthed on National Highways schemes in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Gloucestershire and Essex will be featured during this series of Digging for Britain, which is due to be aired on BBC 2 over the next two weeks.