'Department store for life' opens at Peterborough Library in bid to reduce waste

A new scheme described as ‘a tiny department store for life’ has been launched at Peterborough Central Library in a bid to improve skills and reduce waste in the city.

LIBRARY FOR, a revolutionary pop-up space for making, learning, borrowing, and meeting, held its grand opening on Wednesday.

This unique initiative led by Civic, Peterborough Central Library, and local environment charity PECT, aims to transform the way Peterborough

The team at LIBRARY FOR. Photo: LIBRARY FOR

residents access resources, learn new skills, and reduce waste by borrowing one-time products and services.

Emma House, co-founder of the scheme was delighted to launch the project, and said: “LIBRARY FOR is like a tiny department store for life. A place to come and learn and do the things you’ve always wanted to do. Take a health check, attend a CV workshop or bring your kids along for summer holiday activities. And it’s not just the skills, you can borrow a tent, sander, an ice-cream maker, or even a pressure washer. Surprise yourself, your family, and friends. The events are free, and you can borrow anything for £1. You’re invited!”

Stuart Dawks, CEO, PECT said the scheme would be a great benefit to Peterborough residents. He said: “PECT is delighted to be a partner with Civic to bring LIBRARY FOR to life. We strongly believe in taking daily action, no matter how small, to contribute to reducing the climate change emergency. Libraries are a valuable community resources, and the location and principles behind LIBRARY FOR means everyone and anyone can access the items and activities.”

The scheme sees a range of things available for hire – from tools for DIY projects to kitchen appliances, party equipment and cooking appliances.

Some of the items on offer

The idea of the project is to eliminate the need to purchase one-time products and services, allowing community members to save money and reduce waste.