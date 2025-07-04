Demolition nears for derelict Peterborough The Wheatsheaf pub

A derelict Peterborough pub will soon be demolished to make way for a specialised supported housing (SSH) development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neal Hunter of Squirrel Wood Properties had planning permission granted in November 2024 to demolish The Wheatsheaf pub on Eastfield Road and construct 12 one-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom bungalows with 11 parking spaces.

The development aims to provide high quality SSH accommodation for residents with a range of disabilities and is designed for vulnerable adults who may need occasional support in their daily lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A document was submitted to Peterborough City Council on Thursday, July 3 stating that demolition was due to commence on Monday, July 7.

The Wheatsheaf pub in Peterborough

It will mark a step forward for the development, with an initial soft strip of the building before a full structural demolition of the pub and existing tarmac car park.

Some residents objected to the proposals for supported housing, arguing that the pub was "distinctive and historic" and a "landmark along Eastfield Road".

However, the planning application was supported by Greene King which confirmed that, despite significant financial investment in the property, it had been unable to secure a tenant for the pub since it closed in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City council planners determined that the plans were in accordance with the relevant policies set out in the latest Peterborough Local Plan and National Planning Policy Framework.

Once constructed, the 12 room apartment building will be located to the south of the site, whilst the four semi-detached bungalows will be located to the west.

A new access route and open space will be delivered centrally through the site, providing both vehicular and pedestrian access.