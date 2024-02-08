Decommissioning work starts on Peterborough Showground grandstand - as councillor labels work as 'cultural vandalism'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Work has begun to ‘decommission’ the grandstand at the Peterborough Showground – with one city councillor describing the work as ‘cultural vandalism.’
Plans have been revealed for a new housing and leisure complex at the showground, which has signalled the end of events including Peterborough Panthers speedway, and Truckfest taking place at the site.
As a result of the end of the activities, developers AEPG have confirmed that work has now begun to ‘decommission’ the stand.
In a statement, they said: “Due to the fact that East of England Showground Services Ltd are no longer hosting large-scale outdoor events at the showground, AEPG have taken the opportunity to decommission the grandstand. As such, we are delighted to have donated the seating to a local organisation.”
When asked which group the seats have been donated to, the spokesperson said that it would be announced in the future.
However, the news work was taking place on the stand has not been welcomed by Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson, who has been campaigning to save the Panthers speedway team.
Cllr Stevenson described the work as ‘cultural vandalism’ highlighting the views of Panthers fans who have had the ashes of relatives scattered on the track in the past.
She also referenced a decision made by the Planning Inspectorate last week which saw plans to re-develop the speedway track in Coventry stopped.
She said; “Imagine the huge distress this selfish and callous act of cultural vandalism will bring for the fans and riders of Peterborough Panthers speedway. At a time when another speedway track (Coventry) has been saved by the intervention of the Planning Inspectorate (and action that even the Prime Minister supports!) is there any reason why the land promoter and land owner couldn't wait until the outcome of the application for the Asset of Community Value before staring this work.
"This action casts a very long, very dark shadow over Peterborough today.
"Families who have scattered their loved ones' ashes at the site must be distraught, and my heart goes out to them.”
AEPG said they did not wish to comment on Cllr Stevenson’s comments.