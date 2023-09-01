The new-look East of England Showground was revealed in design and access plans back in March (centre) as the site waves goodbye to Speedway and historic events like Truckfest.

After a two year wait, Peterborough has taken a “huge step forward” this week, according to developers, as historic plans have finally gone live.

Plans to redevelop the famous East of England Showground site have been submitted to Peterborough City Council - and everybody now has the opportunity to submit their thoughts.

It can be tricky to get your head round such a large-scale plan.

And, it’s important to remember that the site has been split into two planning applications, yet to be approved by the council’s planning officers.

The first planning document outlines the construction of up to 650 homes, ie: Land A (part of the current local plan).

The Peterborough Local Plan for 2016-2036 says that 650 homes on the Showground is an acceptable number; though building works might take a decade.

The other planning document outlines a £50 million leisure village - including the Care Village - and 850 homes, ie: Land B.

The remaining indoor area is going to remain, however it will be hugely redeveloped to a “world class arena and centre.”

Both Land A and Land B redevelopments will be built on the same site - but, again, need permission first before spades are put in the ground.

Who owns the Showground land?

Leisure developer, AEPG Ltd, and the East of England Agricultural Society submitted the plans, which went live on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal on August 28.

The East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS) - a charitable organisation - still owns all of the land; it is not owned by the council.

AEPG are under contract to EEAS as the master planner and promoter of the showground land to house builders.

The society - which promotes farming and agriculture in the East of England - will benefit from the land sale value and the development; so there’s significant investment going into the objectives of the society for many years to come.

Below, the Peterborough Telegraph will simply take you through what’s on the cards for the 165-acre site that’s been part of the city’s entertainment heritage for 50 years to avoid you flicking through 233 pages of planning jargon.

What will the site look like?

Though there’s two planning applications, the appearance of the site is split into five core parts.

Cultura Place: This area is formed around the arena and is home to the £50m leisure hub. Cultura means to ‘care, protect and grow’.

The Care Village: The three-acre site is to be located on the south-east side of the site, designed with linked buildings, like a campus. The main building is designed to be four-storeys high.

The Grove: This is the residential area to the west-side of the site. It is predominantly residential, with the exception of the primary school. Plans for homes here include 850 properties, primarily family housing.

The Core: Here is The Green, which acts as a bridge between two residential areas.

The Grid: This is the residential area to the east-side of the site which is all housing. Plans for homes here include 650 properties, also primarily family housing. This site features the Grandstand, currently the home of Peterborough Speedway, and the offices of AEPG and the Agricultural Society.

Yellow = The Grid, Green = The Core, Blue = Cultura Place, Pink = The Grove, Purple = The Care Village

What do we know so far about the leisure village?

The leisure village will be named Cultura Place Leisure Village.

This is what is planned:

250-bed/apart hotel, with parking

Convenience store

Small, local retail ‘parade’

Gymnasium and spa

Restaurants and cafes

Employment space

New conferencing facilities

‘Technology driven’ golf driving range

Family golf

Walking and running tracks

Grass and all weather sports pitches

Community building

Multi-storey car parking, with up to 2,200 spaces

Allotments

Children’s outdoor play area

The Primary school, with a two-storey classroom block and wider access to sports pitches, will be built in The Grove.

The older person’s Care Village - with a 280-bed care home, to provide supported care, will be built in The Care Village.

The care village is positioned away from the arena, divided by sports courts.

Do we know who the operators are?

Operators so-far have not been named. Though, we do know a little bit more surrounding the nature of what developers want to build.

The leisure site specifically will be set around a sports park and plaza.

The plaza has been dubbed as somewhere which can host farmers markets and functions.

The existing arena exhibition hall will be retained but repurposed; the six-storey hotel and conferencing centre will be attached to this centre, if green lit.

Plans include an “outstanding” gym, spa and swimming pool complex, a “high-quality” golf driving range - with an associated clubhouse - mini-golf course and multi-use sports pitches.

Developers also wish to build a digital interactive gaming hub, restaurants, cafes and bars, unique performance spaces, art, media and creative exhibition hubs.

“Each component of the leisure village is able to offer investment in skills and training, education and vocational learning, bringing multiple benefits to this community that encourages a healthy lifestyle and communal interaction,” the masterplan reads.

Cultura Place is expected to create 500 jobs.

The Green

The Green is at the heart of the layout.

The enclosed space will be “extensively” planted and will feature play facilities and green spaces for holding community events.

It will have structural play equipment with hard and soft landscaping for all age groups.

There will also be a woodland with six play experiences, including balance steps, hammocks, den building and hide and seek.

Pedestrian and cycle routes

The proposed development is located in close proximity to the existing network of pedestrian and cycle routes, including Nene Park cycle route and connections to the city centre, known as so-called ‘Greenways’.

Transport

Transport has been one of the biggest concerns surrounding this development.

Currently, there’s only one main road providing access from Joseph Odam Way.

Though, developers have argued the arena can seat 5,000 people for shows - and more if not seated - with the site experiencing 600,000 car movements per year.

The new site will see a reduction in comparison, Ashley Butterfield, CEO of AEPG said. “We’ve conducted recent traffic surveys which will see very different traffic patterns and will produce less congestion.”

No new access is to be formed to the public highways as part of the applications.

The masterplan says this is unusual as normally new access is required but it reflects the existing use of the site and its specific operation as a Showground.

The Dunblane Drive access will continue to be used for some Showground events and access for servicing.

What do we know so far about the housing developments?

Plans are in the pipeline to build up to 1,500 homes; though no developers have been confirmed, yet. AEPG says a house builder will be selected in the “next few months.”

One of the estates will make up 650 homes; the other 850 homes - and could take a decade to build.

Properties are proposed to be between 2-6 storeys high.

Most of the homes will be served with on plot parking, generally located to the side, front or rear.

Apartments, terrace townhouses and semi-detached properties will make-up the estates.

Visitor parking is located on the street.

In line with local policy, 30% of the homes should be affordable housing - that’s 450.

An early artist impression of what the houses will look like (image: IDP Group/AEPG).

Building for a healthy life approach

One large aim of the grand development is to appeal to all generations and abilities.

And, as part of the consultation process the council will determine whether a new doctor’s surgery is, in fact, needed. Or if provision can be added to existing surgeries.

“Peterborough has a huge lack of active health, lifestyle and entertainment facilities”, Ashley added.

“The development provides much-needed provision to have these supporting the council’s health and wellness strategy. We are working with PCC to make sure this development positively impacts the local people’s health and wellbeing.”

If you cast your minds back to July, you may also remember we reported on Up The Garden Bath who has been given seven acres of land on the site to transform into a community eco garden, with a classroom and community cafe.

Car storage

Upon completion of the sale of the residential part of the masterplan, AEPG has the right to purchase 50-acres of the south part of the land, including the existing indoor arena.

This is the area that is currently subject to a temporary change of use planning application to facilitate use by DHL’s car logistics and storage business.

DHL will occupy this area of the showground while AEPG continues to design and plan the leisure village.

Tourism economy

It’s been questioned what will happen to Peterborough’s tourism economy after big events part ways with the city.

“We are working with the city council to ensure that our strategy aligns with theirs,” Ashley added.

“We are really driving people in a tourism, a leisure and a hospitality strategy that’s looking across the whole city.

“It will have a positive impact that has a fiscal, leisure, job creation, tourism and hospitality driven approach.”

Speedway

“We have worked really closely with the Speedway team and Speedway owners,” Ashley added as the Panthers get set to leave the grandstand.

“We’ve been in consultation and open dialogue and have been transparent about the plans and the future.

“They have known for many years that the site is earmarked for development and ultimately they would need to move location and find a new home.

“We actually extended the period for them to include this season and we managed to push that through and work closely with them to achieve that, so there’s a huge amount of collaboration and support there.

“We are working with the Speedway fans and owners but we understand the disappointment that the speedway is moving from Peterborough.”

Timeline

The main question on everyone’s mind is: When will the build start? We take you through a timeline of how plans made it this far.

The Showground has been used by the East of England Agricultural Society since 1966, for its annual agricultural shows but, from 2012, attendances declined.

In 2019 the site was allocated for development and, in 2020, the society announced its intention to leave and promote the land for development.

In 2021 it was announced AEPG had entered into a land promotion agreement with the society to develop and enhance the 16-acre Showground site with a leisure-led mixed use development that includes housing.

Peterborough Panthers speedway team informed in 2022 that the 2023 season would sadly have to be their last in the Showground grandstand, as that area is expected to be under different ownership by the time the 2024 Speedway season begins.

Sale of the land is expected to be approved by Spring 2024, again subject to planning approval.

The spades-in-the-ground date is still unclear until the planning committee decideds fate. Plans are at the outline planning stage now, which will be referred to several more stages of detailed back-and-forth, no doubt, before anything can physically go ahead.

Ashley added: “We believe the leisure aspect of the Showground will attract a far broader audience compared with the targeted audiences that the events held over the last few years.