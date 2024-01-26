Dean of Peterborough issues call to M&S chiefs to rethink closure plan for Queensgate store
The Dean of Peterborough is urging M&S bosses to rethink plans to axe their store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The Very Revd Chris Dalliston has added his voice to the growing chorus of people calling for M&S to look again at their proposals to close the store by April.
The retailer announced on Tuesday (January 23) that it was consulting with staff about plans to permanently close the outlet, which opened eight years ago.
The Dean says he is worried about the effect the closure will have on the city centre, its impact on the city’s future development, and the loss of much valued public toilet provision in the store.
He said: “The loss of such a significant store poses a real threat to the vibrancy and viability of the city centre.
"Peterborough is a growing city, and a strong retail sector makes a vital contribution to the wider wellbeing of the whole community.
"We join others in asking M&S to reconsider and take the long view.
He added: “Should M&S close in Queensgate, another city centre toilet will disappear for shoppers, leaving little provision for people in the city centre.”
“The Cathedral is still working with the council towards being able to provide an accessible changing space in our precincts, and we hope that we will be able to bring some positive news in that respect soon.
"In the meantime, the Cathedral is able to offer level access toilets by the South Transept (male, female and disabled) and we hope that those in need of the facilities would also take a few moments to enjoy the beautiful interior of the building, visit our lovely gift shop and perhaps visit Becket’s Traditional Tea Rooms as they leave the precincts.”
Opposition to the proposed closure has come from many of the city’s civic and business leaders as well as academics and union officials.
Gavin Dadley, Usdaw Regional Secretary, said: “The closure of the Queensgate store in Peterborough city centre is a devastating blow for the staff, shoppers and the wider community.
"Usdaw is providing support and advice to our members affected by this proposal at this very difficult time.
“Regrettably M&S do not recognise Usdaw as the union for their staff and therefore do not communicate with us directly.
"We urge the company to immediately drop their opposition to Usdaw and engage with us to ensure the staff are treated with dignity and respect.
“The retail industry faces huge challenges, with 120,000 jobs lost and over 10,000 stores closed last year across the UK.
"There are substantial issues that need to be addressed like rents, rates and taxation.
"Usdaw is calling for a robust plan for the future of retail work that addresses both the immediate and urgent priorities facing the industry and staff, as well as wider measures to help save jobs.
“We need a co-ordinated and inclusive approach, so we are urging government, retailers and all key stakeholders to engage with Usdaw. Only by working together can we help to secure the future viability of the industry for the benefit of customers, workers, communities and our economy.”