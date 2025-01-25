Deadline looms for shoppers to vote for favourite retailers in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vote ends on January 31

The clock is ticking for shoppers at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping to celebrate the hard work of retailers by voting for their favourite stores.

Shoppers have until the end of the month to honour the stores and teams that make their shopping experience exceptional by voting in the Queensgate’s Retail Stars 2025.

There are 13 categories in the annual competition including the prestigious 'Service with a Smile' award,

The Oculist was among last year’s big winners in the Queensgate Shopping Centre's vote to find shoppers' favourite retailers

To take part visit the.the awards website here.

A spokesperson said: “We are proud to once again celebrate the exceptional dedication and hard work of its retailers through the Queensgate Retail Stars of 2025.

“This initiative invites the public to honour their favourite retailers at Queensgate who consistently deliver outstanding service, go above and beyond, and are integral to your shopping experience.

"From the store offering the best service with a smile to the one you simply can't shop without, your votes matter.”

Now in its second year, the awards feature 15 categories for the public to vote in, including the "Service with a Smile" award, recognising the store that continually provides exemplary service.

The categories for Queensgate Retail Stars 2025 are:

Menswear Retailer of the Year

Womenswear Retailer of the Year

Childrenswear Retailer of the Year

Health and Beauty Retailer of the Year

Stores you can't live without

Lifestyle Retailer of the Year

Technology Retailer of the Year

Service Retailer of the Year

Jewellery and Accessories Retailer of the Year

Service with a smile award

Footwear Retailer of the Year

Food and Leisure Retailer of the Year

Independent Retailer of the Year

Grab & Go Retailer of the Year

Home Retailer of the Year