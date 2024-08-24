Deadline approaching for childcare funding for Peterborough children aged over nine-months for the September term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deadline to apply for funding is on August 31 – with parents urged to submit an application ahead of the cut off point.

The deadline to apply for childcare funding for young children is just a few days away, parents are being warned.

Funded childcare is being expanded for eligible working families to include children age over nine-months-old from September 2024. Parents have until 31 August to submit their application for the September term to access 15 hours funded childcare per week.

Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services urged people to apply, and said: “It's great news that so many more Peterborough parents will be able to get help with childcare costs to fit in with their family.

Parents are being urged to apply for the funding

"This additional support for parents will allow many parents to return to work without the pressure of high childcare costs. We would encourage eligible families to make the most of the funded childcare hours available to allow children valuable early learning opportunities and help parents to juggle work and life.

"There are more changes ahead to benefit working parents and from September 2025 the 15 hours will increase to 30 hours for eligible families with children from 9-months-old. I’d encourage everyone eligible for childcare support to take up the offer.”

Currently all parents of children over three-years-old are entitled to 15 hours a week funded childcare, but if you’re working you may be entitled to 30 hours a week. Hours can be taken as 15 hours per week term time, or fewer hours per week if stretching over the whole year where providers offer this.

What makes you eligible?

Both parents are working, or one parent is working in lone parent families. This is defined as earning the equivalent of 16 hours per week on national minimum wage/national living wage, but less than £100,000 per year. This applies for self-employed and zero-hour contracts.

Both parents are employed but one or both of them are temporarily away from the workplace on parental, maternity, paternity or adoption leave.

Both parents are employed but one or both of them are temporarily away from the workplace on statutory sick pay.

One parent is employed, and one parent has substantial caring responsibilities based on specific benefits received for caring.

One parent is employed, and one parent is disabled or incapacitated based on specific benefits.

How to apply?

Applications for working parents of children aged over nine months old, are open until 31 August for the autumn term (September to December) on the Childcare Choices website at https://www.childcarechoices.gov.uk/.

The online application process will tell you the full eligibility criteria and what you need to provide when you apply. You should find out if you are eligible straight away, but it can take up to seven days. It is advisable to apply before mid-August.

What happens next?

If approved, a childcare account will be set up and you’ll get a code to give to your childcare provider to access the funding. Please see Childcare Choices website for further details.