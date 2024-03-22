Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oundle residents and honoured guests came together to commemorate D-Day events in their own unique way on Thursday (March 21).

Members of Oundle’s now famous Yarn Bombers group, joined by distinguished guests and a Highland bagpiper, unveiled their most ambitious endeavour to date: a hand-knitted scene of Pegasus Bridge, famed as one of the first targets to be liberated by Allied forces on D-Day .

The incredible scene – which took more than six months to create – features the likenesses of Lord Lovatt, the heroic commander of the British Special Service Brigade, alongside his personal piper, William ‘Bill’ Millin, who became a talisman to the troops for continuing to play his pipes while under extreme fire.

Piper Michael O'Leary played the same tune John Millin's dad, Bill, played when he led troops across Pegasus Bridge on D-Day.

The unveiling was extra poignant as it was attended by Bill Millin’s son, John.

Oundle Yarn Bomber Mel Lee told the Peterborough Telegraph it was ‘amazing’ to be joined by both John and a Highland bagpiper:“John was piped in to the same tune that his dad played when they crossed the Pegasus Bridge [in 1944],” she said.

Mel went on to explain how her group extended John – who was guest of honour at the unveiling – their greatest courtesy.

“We presented him with a set of bagpipes made from the wool of a jumper that Bill used to wear all the time,” she said.

Oundle Yarn Bombers D-Day commemoration event at Fletton House, Oundle.

Also on display was another D-Day scene of a landing craft with tanks created by Lindy Kirk from Orton Brimbles.

The two scenes will be put together with 80 other hand-crafted ‘panels’ to make up ‘The Longest Yarn’, an ambitious project undertaken by an international team of crocheters and knitters to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6.

The project, which Mel says has been carried out with “military precision”, will be over 80 metres long and tell the full story of ‘The Longest Day’ once complete.

“It’s going to be longer than the Bayeux Tapestry,” she said.

John Millin (right) was guest of honour at the commemorative ceremony, where he was presented with a set of bagpipes made from the wool of a jumper that his war hero dad, Piper Bill Millin, used to wear all the time.

Onlookers – many of whom had travelled from far and wide – were unanimous in their appreciation of the knitted tribute.