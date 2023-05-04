King's Coronation 2023: Yarn bombers strike in Oundle to get town in Coronation spirit
Yarn bombers have get Oundle into the Coronation spirit.
Yarn bombers in Oundle have transformed the town’s market place with knitted creations to celebrate the Coronation.
A dedicated team of 25 volunteers have been working since January to create a series of stunning creations to help the town celebrate.
Postboxes, benches and bollards have all been taken over by knitted creations featuring crowns, a horse-drawn carriage and King Charles himself.
The knitters have been on the go since 2015 and have sprung into action for a series of events since then, most recently the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Mel Lee of the Oundle Yarn Bombers said: “The work that has gone into this really is amazing, so much care and thought has gone into it.
"We have a team to 25 that has been working on this since the start of the year. When we had a bit more time to prepare- for the jubilee- it was closer to 70 people.
"We all love what we do and how it has turned out.”