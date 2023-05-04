News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
1 hour ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
2 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
3 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
4 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

King's Coronation 2023: Yarn bombers strike in Oundle to get town in Coronation spirit

Yarn bombers have get Oundle into the Coronation spirit.

By Ben Jones
Published 4th May 2023, 12:43 BST

Yarn bombers in Oundle have transformed the town’s market place with knitted creations to celebrate the Coronation.

A dedicated team of 25 volunteers have been working since January to create a series of stunning creations to help the town celebrate.

Postboxes, benches and bollards have all been taken over by knitted creations featuring crowns, a horse-drawn carriage and King Charles himself.

The knitters have been on the go since 2015 and have sprung into action for a series of events since then, most recently the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mel Lee of the Oundle Yarn Bombers said: “The work that has gone into this really is amazing, so much care and thought has gone into it.

"We have a team to 25 that has been working on this since the start of the year. When we had a bit more time to prepare- for the jubilee- it was closer to 70 people.

"We all love what we do and how it has turned out.”

This horse and carriage has been wonderfully represented in yarn.

1. received_1414870792387416.jpeg

This horse and carriage has been wonderfully represented in yarn. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Photo Sales
The new king himself.

2. charles yarn .jpg

The new king himself. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Photo Sales
This bench has been decked out in royal purple.

3. received_591336953064148.jpeg

This bench has been decked out in royal purple. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Photo Sales
This chap looks excited for the Coronation.

4. oundle 3.jpg

This chap looks excited for the Coronation. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Coronation