A Yaxley cycling group is holding a charity bike ride to raise money and awareness for a local children’s charity.

The charity bike ride, which will take place in Yaxley on September 18, is being organised by the Yaxley Riders cycling group and will raise money for Little Miracles – a charity supporting families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions.

Cycle groups from across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire will be taking part in the ride, which will start from the car park opposite the Sunny Cafe, off Lansdowne Road, Yaxley, at 8.30am.

Yaxley Riders

“We just want to do something good for the cycling community and support Little Miracles,” Mark Wheatley, from the Yaxley Riders, said.

“Cyclists are not always seen in a positive light by other road users.

"It’s nice for us to do something as a cycling community that improves our status and reputation with other road users and the wider public.”

Yaxley Riders

There will be three courses of varying distances for the riders to chose from on the day, including a 25-mile course, 47-mile course and 90-mile course.

The marshalled ride will cost £10 per person and will also include a breakfast.

The Yaxley Riders have been running a bicycle donation programme for the charity since May this year.

They have so far donated 30 refurbished children’s bikes to Little Miracles – donating a bike every week since starting the initiative.

Yaxley Riders

"We ask people to donate unwanted bikes, which we then clean up and take to Peterborough Cycle Hub, who do a safety check, before we present them to Little Miracles,” Mark said.

"Some of these children come from environments where they don’t even have a toothbrush, so to have a bike that they can call their own is a major life-changing event for them.

"We’ve got another ten bikes on the way, which we hope to donate to the charity soon.”