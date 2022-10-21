A Peterborough teenager and her dog Elton will now go on to compete in the semi-finals at ‘the world’s greatest dog show’ Crufts next year.

Gracie Henwood, 19, and her eight-year-old mixed breed Elton won ‘Golden Oldie’ at Scruffts – The Kennel Club’s annual crossbreed competition.

The ‘Golden Oldie’ category is for dogs and bitches aged between eight and 12 years old.

Gracie Henwood, 19, and her eight-year-old mixed breed Elton will be showing at Crufts 2023.

Gracie and Elton booked their place at Crufts after competing at the regional qualifiers, at the Discover Dogs event at ExCeL London, on October 16.

“I feel both amazed and gobsmacked to have won Golden Oldie,” Gracie said. “I can’t believe we are going to Crufts next year.”

The competition attracted crossbreeds and their owners from across the region but only Gracie and three other owners progressed to the next stage.

The overall winners of the semi-final will then have the chance to compete in the final, which will also take place at Crufts.

Television personality Faye Winter, who was a Love Island finalist in 2019, was part of the judging panel.

She said: “Elton is a rescue and despite having been through a really hard time, you would never have known he had gone through anything bad in his life.

"He is a really incredible dog, with an amazing temperament. He was brilliant, and I think he was the rightful winner.”

