A Peterborough woman and her dog, a Kromfohrländer, have qualified for the Crufts finals.

Becci Hodson and seven-year-old Jaffa – whose Kennel Club name is Heikym Rumba at Beninja – have booked their place at Crufts in March next year.

Becci and Jaffa won the Medium Novice Anything But Collie (ABC) semi-final at Discover Dogs – an event at the ExCeL centre in London – qualifying them for the finals at Crufts 2023, which is run by The Kennel Club.

Becci Hodson and her seven-year-old dog Jaffa at the Discover Dogs semi-finals.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have won the Medium Novice ABC and qualify for Crufts,” Becci said.

"Kromfohrländer are a very rare breed in the UK, and I'm delighted to show how amazing they can be.

“I'm incredibly proud of my tiny dog with a huge heart, who always gives me all she has whenever we run together.

"We had so much fun. Jaffa is my little piece of perfection, and I adore her.”

The Medium Novice ABC semi-finals saw 16 dogs and their handlers compete to earn a place at Crufts.

Becci and Jaffa had to earn points at agility competitions throughout the year to qualify for the semi-finals to be in with a chance of making it to the show dubbed ‘world’s greatest dog show’.

Vanessa McAlpine, events executive at The Kennel Club said: “Congratulations to Becci and Jaffa for their impressive performance - we look forward to seeing them compete at Crufts in March.”

