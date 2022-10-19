Crufts 2023: Peterborough woman and dog with ‘huge heart’ qualify for finals of ‘world’s greatest dog show’
“Jaffa is my little piece of perfection, and I adore her.”
A Peterborough woman and her dog, a Kromfohrländer, have qualified for the Crufts finals.
Becci Hodson and seven-year-old Jaffa – whose Kennel Club name is Heikym Rumba at Beninja – have booked their place at Crufts in March next year.
Becci and Jaffa won the Medium Novice Anything But Collie (ABC) semi-final at Discover Dogs – an event at the ExCeL centre in London – qualifying them for the finals at Crufts 2023, which is run by The Kennel Club.
“I am absolutely thrilled to have won the Medium Novice ABC and qualify for Crufts,” Becci said.
"Kromfohrländer are a very rare breed in the UK, and I'm delighted to show how amazing they can be.
“I'm incredibly proud of my tiny dog with a huge heart, who always gives me all she has whenever we run together.
"We had so much fun. Jaffa is my little piece of perfection, and I adore her.”
The Medium Novice ABC semi-finals saw 16 dogs and their handlers compete to earn a place at Crufts.
Becci and Jaffa had to earn points at agility competitions throughout the year to qualify for the semi-finals to be in with a chance of making it to the show dubbed ‘world’s greatest dog show’.
Vanessa McAlpine, events executive at The Kennel Club said: “Congratulations to Becci and Jaffa for their impressive performance - we look forward to seeing them compete at Crufts in March.”
The semi-final consisted of two rounds – a jumping round and an agility round – with the top eight competing dogs qualifying for the finals at Crufts.