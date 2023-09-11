Watch more videos on Shots!

Peterborough care home residents and people who are housebound will be among the first to be offered covid and flu vaccinations from today (Monday) as concerns grow about a new twindemic' – triggered in part by the emergence of a new variant.

The vaccination campaign has been rolled forward from October as worries grow about the appearance of a new covid strain, known as BA.2.86

From next Monday (September 18), people aged over 65 and other vulnerable groups will be called to receive their jabs.

A new covid and flu vaccination campaign has been rolled out early in Peterborough amid fears of a 'twindemic' - topping up jabs given two years ago. Picture shows Monica Allen getting her booster jab at the then NHS vaccination centre in the Queensgate shopping centre in 2021.

And children between the ages of two to 17 will also be able to receive their flu vaccinations and parents are urged to fill out the necessary consent forms to get their child or teenager protected.

Ruth Ashmore, NHS Regional Director for Flu and Covid in the East of England, said: “We are pleased to get this year’s vital booster campaign started early, to give those most vulnerable the best, possible protection this winter.

“These vaccines provide the best, possible, safe protection against serious illness and potential hospitalisation.

"If you are eligible, please don’t hesitate to get your jab and encourage friends and loved ones to do the same.”

A spokesperson for NHS East of England said: “Staff are working hard to reach as many eligible people as possible, to ensure they get this extra protection against flu and covid, well ahead of winter due to the risk of the new covid variant.”

Those offered a vaccination from September 18 can receive it in a variety of ways.

Some people may be contacted by their GP surgery, or via other local NHS services. People can also book their jabs through the NHS website, the NHS App or calling 119.

An NHS spokesperson said: “It is still important to get this top-up protection, even if you have previously received a jab, or had flu or covid in the past as viruses change each year and immunity decreases with time.