Couples attending weddings at Peterborough Register Office can still only invite six guests to the ceremony in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus – despite COVID case rates in the city falling to their lowest levels for nearly a year.

The last remaining COVID restrictions were lifted earlier this year– but Peterborough City Council, who run the Register Office on Thorpe Road, have kept limitations in place.

Only 10 people can attend a service – including the two staff needed from the Register Office team and the happy couple themselves – leaving space for just six guests. This number includes the witnesses and any photographer.

All guests are also still required to wear face coverings, unless medically exempt. The face covering restrictions are not in place for the couple getting married.

The restrictions remain in place despite recorded COVID levels continuing to fall in Peterborough – with the latest data showing the rate dipped below 100 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since June last year. The case rate (as of May 11) was 95.2.

However, the number of tests being taken in the city also continues to fall – and is at the lowest level since mass testing began in 2020. Less than 400 tests were taken on both Saturday and Sunday – the last time fewer than 400 tests were taken in a day was in September 2020. On January 5 this year more than 10,000 tests were taken in Peterborough.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The restrictions are still in place as the room used for ceremonies at Peterborough Registry Office is small and not well ventilated.

"Options are currently being considered to improve the air flow within the room.

"The Registration team is also small and we need to do all we can to minimise risk of absence which could impact other registration activity as well as other ceremonies.

"Reduced fees continue to be charged whilst restrictions are in place. Our Registrars continue to attend larger venues to conduct ceremonies for example at local hotels.