A councillor has spoken of her ‘disappointment and frustration’ at the sudden appearance of plans for a car storage depot at the East of England Showground.

The comments come from Independent Councillor Julie Stevenson who says residents had expected Showground owners AEPG (Asset Earning Power Group) to have informed householders before submitting the application.

She said: “It doesn’t bode well given that we are currently expecting an planning application soon from AEPG for a leisure village and housing on the site that development will cause a lot of disturbance.

Independent Councillor Julie Stevenson.

"We have spent a lot of time visiting and talking to AEPG and building up trust between them and residents.”

Her comments have been triggered by an application from AEPG for a change of use permission for a section of the Showground and the exhibition hall.

It is proposed that the site be used by DHL for car storage and distribution as well as for car preparation and maintenance. It is expected that four transporters a day will bring 80 vehicles to the site.

The proposal includes putting up two mobile office cabins and two paint booths/ovens and a marquee.

Concerns have been voiced about a change of use application to store and maintain vehicles at the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

If approved the operation would take place between 6am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

Cllr Stevenson, one of the area’s representatives on Peterborough City Council, said: “I am disappointed and frustrated that we have not been told about this.

"I would have liked AEPG to have sent round leaflets to residents telling us what they are doing rather than letting us find out for ourselves.

She said: “We can see that without the large events being held at the Showground while leisure village and housing plans go through the planning process, the Showground owners will probably have to do something to make money, but people do expect to be told first and they do have lots of questions.

"The transporters are very large vehicles and people will have worries about how all the associated vehicles will get to and off the Showground site.”

