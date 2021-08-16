Peterborough Council given half a million pounds to improve roads in city - including 3D printing solution to pothole problems

The money is part of a multi-million-pound initiative to improve local roads across England.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the funding, and said there was a commitment to explore how new technology – such as drones and 3D printing – could be used to find and fix potholes.

The money could also be used to improve Peterborough’s traffic light system to help traffic run more smoothly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the money will help traffic flow in the city

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Whether you’re a motorist, cyclist or pedestrian, every road-user across our country deserves the best possible journey. That’s why, despite already having some of the best and safest roads in the world, this Government is providing millions of pounds to improve them further still.

“This vital funding and work will cut journey times for millions of people, reduce emissions and keep the UK at the forefront of technological developments in roads maintenance, as we continue to invest in local economies and build back both better and greener from the pandemic.”

RAC Head of Roads Policy Nicholas Lyes said: “Additional investment to cut congestion and make pothole repairs better for the future is very welcome. Improving traffic lights can make a significant difference to local roads by efficiently maximising the number of vehicles which can safely pass through junctions, while hitting a pothole can be an expensive and even a dangerous experience, so we look forward to seeing how drivers and road users more widely can benefit from the use of 21st century technology to repair their local roads more quickly.”

Peterborough was one of a number of authorities across the country to receive funding.

Councils will be expected to not only use the extra funding to repair and improve existing traffic signals but also consider how to future-proof their local road networks and prepare for technological innovations.