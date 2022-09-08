A councillor has called for action to be taken on a road which saw an accident which killed a mum and her eight year old son.

Vivien Radocz, 28, and Milan Radocz, 8, both of Churchill Road, Stamford, were found in a blue Ford Focus which was spotted in a pond next to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering on Saturday.

Vivien died at the scene, while Milan was taken to hospital – but he also died shortly afterwards.

Vivien and Milan Radocz died in the crash near Wittering

Today, councillor Gavin Elsey, who represents the Wittering ward, called for action to make the ‘dangerous’ road safer.

Cllr Elsey said: “Firstly, I would like to send my deepest condolences to the family of the lady and her son, who so tragically lost their lives, I can’t begin to know the pain you must be going through.

“I have been contacted by a number of residents, firstly to share their best wishes for the family, but also to look at ways of ensuring that nothing like this can happen again.

“The road in question is a dangerous road as it is narrow and winds around several bends. It is used as a cut through whenever there is a northbound issue on the A1 and in general terms, people drive with far too much speed for such a hazardous road.

“The bend in question is particularly bad and I had no idea the pond was as deep. I am now talking with all parties who may own the land and with highways to see what can be done to make it safer.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara added: “This is very sad and tragic and my prayers and thoughts are with the mother and child.

“It’s important that we find out more details and I know the emergency services are doing their best as they look into the incident.”

A fundraising campaign has now been launched to help Vivien and Milan’s family following the tragedy.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/friends-from-stamford-1