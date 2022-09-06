Mum and son who died when car crashed into pond near Peterborough named by police
Vivien Radocz, 28, and Milan Radocz, 8 died following incident at Wittering
A mother and son who died after a car was found submerged in a pond near Wittering on Saturday (3 September) have been named by police.
Vivien Radocz, (28), and Milan Radocz, (8), both of Churchill Road, Stamford, were found in a blue Ford Focus which was spotted in the water next to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering.
Milan was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while Vivien died at the scene.
Police have said it is still unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help in the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle go into the water, or has relevant dashcam footage, should call police on 101 or visit the reporting section of their website quoting 414 of 3 September.