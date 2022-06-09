Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £150 council tax rebate in February 2022 to financially support UK households with rising energy bills amid the cost of living crisis.

The one-off rebate, which does not need to be repaid, is available for most residents living in properties in council tax bands A to D.

The government promised households payment of the £150 rebate from April this year, but many people have not yet received their money.

How to claim your £150 council tax rebate

Peterborough City Council has announced that it has processed rebate payments for 49,043 Peterborough residents who pay council tax by direct debit – who should have received payment into their bank accounts on May 26.

However, the council say a small number of residents who pay by direct debit have not been paid their rebate for a variety of reasons – including properties which are houses of multiple occupancy or empty; where council tax is in the name of a company rather than an individual; and if the direct debit appears to be paid by a third party.

Reasons also stated are if the direct debit account is being used to pay council tax on multiple properties; the direct debit was set up or changed recently; and if there are outstanding documents suggesting a recent move may have taken place which is yet to be processed.

Those who did not receive payment by May 26 can make a claim by submitting an online form found on the council website.

Residents who are eligible for a rebate but do not pay council tax by direct debit will need to apply online by filling in the same form.

The deadline for claiming the rebate is July 10, 2022.

The council say that successful applications will be paid sometime between June and September 2022.

The council previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that the online form would be made available by the end of May this year, but this was delayed meaning the form was only accessible on the council website on June 8.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The online form is now live and we would encourage residents who do not pay their council tax by direct debit or have otherwise not yet received their payment to visit it’s website as soon as possible.