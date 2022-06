As motorists will know, the cost of filling up a car has risen dramatically this week.

Nationally, it now costs on average more than £100 to fill up a family car – and prices are still rising.

The Peterborough Telegraph has visited a number of petrol stations in the city to find out the costs at the pumps in the city.

The cheapest we found last night was at Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road – which although had the lowest price for unleaded, was still at 171.9 pence per litre.

