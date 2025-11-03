Council refuses plans to rebuild cash and carry destroyed by fire in Peterborough

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:55 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 16:05 GMT
A fire breaks out at a Padholme Road Cash and Carry in 2023
Peterborough City Council planners have refused an application to rebuild the former Europe Cash & Carry on Padholme Road.

Mr A Dungarwalla applied for a certificate of lawful development in September this year in a bid to rebuild the former store after it was destroyed by a fire in December 2023.

The proposed rebuild would have sat within the same footprint and had the same configuration and height as the previous building, according to planning documents.

A covering letter from Paul Bancroft Architects insisted that any rebuild would be “carried out in accordance with the statutory Building Regulations”.

The fire in Padholme Road in 2023placeholder image
The fire in Padholme Road in 2023

However, city council planners turned down the application in October and stated: “Having considered the submitted information, it is considered that the proposed development would exceed the relevant limitations set out in Schedule 2 Part 7 Class H of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended).”

It comes just months after Mr Dungarwalla’s plans to build three new homes on the former cash and carry site were withdrawn following objections from the local highway authority and urban design officer.

At the time, the council’s urban design officer Khalifa Abubakar said: “The proposed construction of three new dwellings in this back land location is of a density that is seemingly incongruent with the site constraints.

“This has led to awkward design resolutions, that are not characteristic of good design.”

The site has remained vacant since the fire took place.

